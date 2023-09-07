Suspect in phone theft syndicate arrested

Detectives have arrested a man in possession of hundreds of mobile phones believed to have been stolen.

According to the DCI, the suspect identified as Jeremiah Mbugua, who operates a second hand mobile phone shop at Califonia house along Gaberone Street, was arrested following a raid at his shop.

The man is suspected to be the mastermind behind theft of mobile phones in the city.

“Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be the mastermind behind theft of mobile phones in city and recovered hundreds of stolen phones,” said DCI.

Software installation devices, external storage devices and universal flushing device interface gadgets were also recovered during the raid.

The suspect is in custody assisting detectives with investigations.