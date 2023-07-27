Suspect in the murder of Kilifi chief officer to remain in police custody for 14 days

Suspect in the murder of Kilifi chief officer to remain in police...

The key suspect in the murder of Kilifi chief officer for blue economy Rahab Karisa will spend a further 14 days in police custody.

Kilifi senior principal magistrate Justus Kituku allowed police to detain Diana Naliaka at the Kilfi police station as investigations into the murder continues.

Naliaka, who was a domestic worker at Karisa’s home, is suspected to have stubbed her employer at her residence in Mnarani, Kilifi County last Thursday before escaping.

Rahab had just arrived from a week-long work tour of Italy when an argument is said to have ensued between her and her aunt, and the house help. She is said to have discovered 32,000 shillings missing from the 100,000 shillings she had been keeping in her house.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday at the Busia border crossing as she attempted to flee the country.

Investigators say the suspect who hails from Bungoma County, was arrested in Kakamega as she sought to escape to a neighboring country.