Suspect linked to city lawyer’s murder to be detained for 14 days

Written By: Claire Wanja

Kadima who bears a Nigerian passport was spotted leaving the victim’s house on Thursday last week.

The suspect linked to the murder of advocate Elizabeth Koki Musyoki in Syokimau area in Machakos County will remain in police custody for 14 days.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Christian Mwambay Kadima was Monday was arraigned at Mavoko Law Courts before Hon. Bernard Kasavuli where the prosecution sought for more time to complete investigations.

Also Read  DCI intensifies investigations into murder of five family members

The court granted the said prayer and made an order for the suspected to be remanded for a further 14 days at Mlolongo Police Station.

The matter will be mentioned on January 25, 2021.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
The deceased was represented in court by a battery of lawyers led by Law Society of Kenya VP Caroline Kamende

The suspect was arrested last Friday after being on the run after he was spotted leaving Koki’s house in Syokimau.

Also Read  Former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang' is dead

Koki’s lifeless body was discovered by the house help in her bedroom after she grew suspicious that her employer had not wake up.

Also Read  Covid-19: Education officials call for strict adherence to protocols

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body.” read a statement by the DCI on Twitter.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR