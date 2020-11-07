Suspect linked to disappearance of college girls nabbed

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
The suspect presents himself as a person capable of sponsoring his victims to the advertised destinations.

Detectives attached to the Serious Crimes Unit made a breakthrough Saturday morning when they arrested a suspect linked to a spate of disappearances of young college girls from their homes.

Police investigations have been ongoing to establish the circumstances of the girls’ disappearance.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Rashid Barasa Omari who poses as a rich businessman led detectives to his house where valuables including laptops, mobile phones and handbags belonging to victims.

The 21-year-old preys and later coerces his victims who he fishes from the comments section appearing on Tour and Travel advertisements with a promise to sponsor them to the advertised destinations.

Instead, he lures them to lodgings in Nairobi after sending them bus fare, then robs them off their valuables before disappearing to his hideout.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has appealed to college students to be wary of such criminals preying on them on social networking sites.

