Suspect nabbed with 252 bags of subsidised GoK fertilizer released on Ksh500K cash bail

Suspect nabbed with 252 bags of subsidised GoK fertilizer released on Ksh500K...

A suspect who was arrested with 252 bags of suspected stolen Government of Kenya fertiliser on 3rd January, 2024 has been released on Ksh500, 000 cash bail.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Robert Kipng’etich Bett aka Raphael, who alleged to be a farm manager employed by a Kericho-based businessman Joseph Kiplangat Keter was arrested at Ololulunga in Narok South.

The suspect was found in possession of the fertiliser which was stored inside the Grace Covenant Church.

The DCI further indicated that a second suspect alleged to have bought the subsidised fertiliser from a known dealer operating within the North Rift region and who has several previous cases.

The hearing of the case is expected to continue on Friday, January 5 at the Milimani Law courts.