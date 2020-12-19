Suspect who flew drone over a police post in Lamu arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers Friday night arrested a suspect who flew a drone over a police post in Lamu.

Police Officers on duty at the police post noticed an object hovering high above the Post.

Upon swift action by our DCI officers, it was immediately established that the object was an unmanned aircraft.

The operation to nab the drone operator commenced immediately, leading to the arrest of one suspect who claimed to have travelled from Mombasa, ostensibly to visit his relatives in Lamu.

The suspect is being interrogated to ascertain the veracity of his claims & establish his motive.

In light of this, the DCI is cautioning the public that a police station is a gazetted jurisdiction and as such, any police premise remains a high-security establishment.

The DCI further cautioned the public that any acts that may seem to compromise the security of such an establishment shall be met with the full force of the law.

Elsewhere, a Kenya Defence Forces Private and three civilians suspected to have kidnapped a businessman at Kiawara Trading Centre in Nyeri, have been arrested by DCI Nyeri based officers.

The detectives acting on the abduction report, pursued them swiftly, accosted the abductors and rescued the victim.

The suspects are in lawful custody pending further investigations and arraignment, while the vehicle has since been detained.