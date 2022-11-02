Suspected Al-Shabaab militants hijack Mandera county ambulance

ByKBC Correspondent
Suspected Al Shabaab militants have reportedly hijacked an ambulance belonging to Mandera county government.

The ambulance attached to Lafey health centre was hijacked on Tuesday evening with four occupants while transporting a patient to Elwak Referral Hospital.

Confirming the incident, Mandera county commissioner, Onesmus Kyatha, said the government has put in place necessary measures to retrieve the vehicle back with all the occupants.

The four, two paramedics based at Lafey Sub-County hospital, a patient and the driver of the ambulance were headed to Elwak hospital for referral services.

Kyatha asked residents to remain calm as security agencies investigate the incident.

  

