Suspected al shabaab returnee shot dead in Watamu

Omar Salim Unda aged 27 was shot three times in the head and neck
A suspected Al shabaab returnee was Wednesday gunned down by unknown assailants at Dabaso area in Watamu in Kilifi county.

Omar Salim Unda aged 27 was shot three times in the head and neck at close range at Dabaso primary School while on his way home.

Witnesses said Salim was driving a saloon car from Timboni Watamu when two motor vehicles waylaid him near Dabaso.

Two assailants came out, dragged him out of his car and shot him three times at close range and then drove off fast.

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya is accusing police of extrajudicial killings following the killing of the suspected al-Shabaab returnee.

The MP faulted the police for alleged inaction in arresting those behind what he says is a campaign to eliminate reformed terror suspects.

The family of the deceased is demanding answers from the police following the killing of their kin.

The 27-year-old is reported to have been part of a group of youth who had recently returned to the country from Somalia having previously joined the Al-Shabaab.

Baya wants the government to investigate what he termed as targeted attacks on reformed youth in the coast region.

The body was later moved to Malindi sub-county hospital mortuary and the vehicle driven to Malindi police station.

