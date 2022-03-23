Suspected bandits kill three along Marsabit-Moyale highway

Three people lost their lives following an attack by suspected armed highway bandits.

The three were among seven other passengers who were travelling between Bubisa and Turbi areas on the Marsabit-Moyale highway Tuesday evening.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich said the unknown number of attackers sprayed the Toyota Probox saloon car with bullets killing the three who were onboard.

Four of the occupants were critically injured.

Rotich in addition said that two of the occupants died on the spot while the third victim, a female, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sololo Mission Hospital.

The vehicle from Marsabit town was headed to Sololo when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Among the injured was the driver who is admitted to the Sololo Mission Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

The County Commissioner said that investigations into the incident have commenced while security personnel have been dispatched to pursue the suspected criminals.

“The government will not rest until the culprits are arrested, punished and the illegal firearms in their possession recovered,” he said.