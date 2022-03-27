Two brothers from Village-18 in Githiga Ward of Laikipia County are nursing gunshot wounds in different hospitals after they were attacked and wounded by suspected bandits.

It was reported that the duo were attacked near their home Saturday evening when a gang of at least 30 suspects invaded the area and terrorized people in several homes before they started shooting indiscriminately.

Peter Kamuto, 47, who also serves as a National Police Reservist and his younger brother Samwelu Kinyua aged 29, were shot separately during the incident.

Speaking at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital where they were rushed to last night, Kamuto claimed that they were not together during the attack and only met at Ndindika Health Centres where they had been taken and given First Aid.

Residents want Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i to move with speed and ensure their safety and at the same time conduct a security operation to weed out the criminals.