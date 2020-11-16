Suspected drug dealer arrested at JKIA in morning swoop

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
Detectives based at the Jommo Kenyatta international Airport(JKIA) are holding a foreign national over illicit drugs link.

Ordijhe Mike, who was to travel to Italy, was arrested early Monday morning in possession of 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be heroin.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect was found concealing the substance in his suitcase.

According to the DCI, the suspect is in lawful custody as further analysis of the substance continue.

Police say organized criminal groups are finding new ways to transport drugs

Monday’s development coming barely two days after the DCI revealed intricate strategies employed by drug dealers to conceal their trade.

According to the detectives, organized criminal groups are finding new ways to transport drugs adding that investigations have revealed that proceeds of sale of such drugs have a direct link with funding of terror activities within this region.

