Suspected drug peddler swallows heroin sachets to avoid arrest

A suspected drug peddler has been arrested and rushed to hospital after she swallowed four sachets suspected to contain heroin to avoid arrest.

In the 1 pm incident, 48-year-old Pauline Mugure swallowed the sachets in haste after detectives based in Voi arrested her on suspicion of drug trafficking.

After the incident, detectives at the scene immediately rushed her to Moi County Referral Hospitality in Voi for medical examination.

However, further upon searching her house located at Maweni estate, more sachets containing the substance were discovered.

The DCI has in recent days stepped up efforts to deter criminals from operating in the country.

On the same day, Wednesday, DCI detectives arrested two individuals in Kilimani found with fake currencies.

The two; Samuel Maina and Boniface Mungai were nabbed with a total of 6.8 Million fake US dollars, 490,000 fake Euros, and Ksh 6.4 Million stashed in metal boxes.

“Detectives based at DCI-Kilimani, have in the wee hours of today morning, discovered fake currencies totaling to hundreds of millions of shillings, at a house in Makaazi apartments, in the upmarket Kilimani neighborhood,” said DCI in a tweet.

Also recovered were jerrycans with an unknown liquid, DeLaRue branded badges, and a seal, all suspected to be used in printing the fake currencies.

The DCI detectives based in the Kilimani area also confiscated assorted documents, customs reflector jackets, United Nations and National Treasury stickers were also confiscated.

The suspects have been placed in custody as crime scene detectives continue to comb the apartment for more clues, in what appeared to be a well-coordinated, fake currency syndicate.

The recovery of the fake currency followed a report filed by a concerned member of the public, through the DCI toll-free line 0800722203.