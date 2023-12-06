Suspected gangster shot dead, firearm recovered

Police are interrogating two suspected criminals following their arrest during an operation at Theta area in Kiambu County.

Police believe 45-year-old Elijah Mwangi Muthoni and David Mitamo aged 21 are part of a syndicate that has been terrorizing members of the public within the city and its environs.

Their arrest came as police cast their net wider following a shoot-out that left one suspect dead and a firearm loaded with two rounds of ammunition recovered.

The dead suspect is said to have been part of a three-man gang that had accosted a male victim who was driving home. Armed with pistols and crude weapons, the suspects are said to have forced their entry into his car robbing him of his day’s earnings which were transferred from his Mpesa account.

Police are said to have responded promptly following distress calls, ambushing the three-man gang while still inside the motor vehicle.

“Orders to surrender were arrogantly defied when one of them sprang out of the car drawing his pistol and firing at the officers indiscriminately. A shootout then ensued as the detectives responded in self-defense. When the guns went silent, sprawled on the walk-way lay the daredevil thug, lifeless.” Read part of a police report.

Two of his accomplices are said to have escaped with gunshot wounds with efforts to arrest them underway.