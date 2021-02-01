Suspected poachers nabbed in Kabarnet with ivory

Detectives based in Kabarnet arrested three suspects Sunday night, for being in possession of ivory.

The trio were intercepted as they drove towards Oinobmoi from Barwessa in Baringo, following a report made through our anonymous toll free line.

Among the suspects is Senior Sergeant Charles Kandagor Kipkulei, attached to the Rift Valley regional Police headquarters.

The suspects are currently being held at Kabarnet Police Station, as further investigative processes ensue.