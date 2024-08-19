Suspected serial Killer arrested by Police in Nakuru

DCI detectives have arrested a man in Rongai sub-county, Nakuru County suspected to have been behind in a series of gruesome murders in the area.

The serial killer identified by police as Ezekiel Kwame Mwangi, aged 19 has been on the police radar for his alleged involvement in a series of reported murder incidents.

In a statement through their official X account, the DCI said that they believe Mwangi to be the mastermind behind several heinous crimes.

According to the DCI, on July 14, 2024, he allegedly defiled and murdered five-year-old Alice Ayuma Blessing, dumping her body in a maize plantation in the Mwangaza area.

On August 7, 2024, in Kalyet, he is suspected of killing 34-year-old Mueni Mwalimu by striking her on the head with a blunt object and stabbing her in the stomach.

The following day, on August 8, 2024, at Mustard Seed in Kiamunyi, along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, Mwangi allegedly raped and murdered 28-year-old Moraa Mugambi by hitting her on the head with a rungu.

The suspect is currently being held at Menengai Police Station undergoing processing pending arraignment.