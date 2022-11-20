Suspected stolen medical supplies recovered in Homa Bay

Assorted medical drugs procured by Homabay County were Saturday night impounded by police officers in a sting operation against a suspected theft syndicate of Government medical supplies.

The operation that also involved county health officials led by Dr. Kevin Osuri, Chief Officer for Health Services, Homabay County followed a tip off by vigilant members of the public, that enabled the recovery of 185 full cartons of various drugs.

Three suspects, Churchill Ochieng Mbuya, Amos Omondi and Owuor Sam Mutoma who were caught offloading the drugs – part of a consignment worth Ksh 20 million – at a private residence in Rodi Kopany area, have been arrested as investigations into the incident continues, led by Monica Jeruto Berege the Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), Homabay County.

“Today we have patients suffering in our medical facilities for lack of drugs and other essential supplies because of unscrupulous Kenyans out to steal and divert these critical medicines from the ones who need them the most. As a responsible county government, we will ensure that we bring to end theft of medical supplies”, said Dr. Osuri.

He was speaking to journalists on Saturday morning at Rodi Kopany police station where the suspects are being held. Saying that those found culpable will be prosecuted in line with the law, Dr. Osuri particularly cautioned Homabay County staff who may be implicated in the criminal syndicate of disciplinary action, reiterating Governor Gladys Wanga’s determination to rid the county of such vices.

The drugs were on transit from the supplier, Mission For Essential Drugs (MEDS), and had not arrived at the Homabay County medical warehouse and logistics centre for onward distribution to various health facilities across the county.

The first batch of medicines from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), worth Ksh 60 million was supplied two months ago and was flagged off by Governor Wanga.