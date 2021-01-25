Suspected terrorist arrested taking photos of Makongeni Police Station

Police have arrested a suspected terrorist who was found taking pictures of Makongeni police station, Nairobi.

According to police, Augustine Juma, 34 years old was arrested Monday morning and his phone confiscated.

The suspect was also found taking photos of Makongeni police motor vehicle GK A 318.

On perusal of his mobile phone gallery, police discovered photos of the Central Bank of Kenya, DCI headquarters, Israel embassy and Jogoo road police station.

They also recovered photos of officers on various training exercises, members of public laid down by people suspected to be al Shabaab, a convoy of vehicles and armed people appearing to be al Shabaab, a video of the suspect torturing another unknown person while handcuffed.

He was arrested and escorted to APTU headquarters for further police action.