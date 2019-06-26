Two suspects arrested siphoning fuel in Machakos County

Written By: Agnes Mwangangi
48

Arrested
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday night arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos County.

The drilled underground pipeline was concealed in a 50×50 plot which had been completely fenced off with iron sheets.

Also Read  Proposed vehicle inspection regulations faulted by PSV operators

The sleuths, who acted on a tip off searched the premises and impounded a Mitsubishi canter that was being loaded with the siphoned fuel.

Also Read  NEMA impounds banned polythene bags in Kirinyaga County

The canter had a ‘Clean water Tank’ label. A search has been mounted for other suspects who escaped through an underground tunnel while those arrested remain in custody.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Kenya Pipeline Company acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi who visited the scene lauded the police for the quick action.

Also Read  NEMA raids flower farms in Naivasha over pollution
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR