Two suspects arrested siphoning fuel in Machakos County

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday night arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos County.

The drilled underground pipeline was concealed in a 50×50 plot which had been completely fenced off with iron sheets.

The sleuths, who acted on a tip off searched the premises and impounded a Mitsubishi canter that was being loaded with the siphoned fuel.

The canter had a ‘Clean water Tank’ label. A search has been mounted for other suspects who escaped through an underground tunnel while those arrested remain in custody.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya Pipeline Company acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi who visited the scene lauded the police for the quick action.