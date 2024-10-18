Suspects behind student attacks in Lakipia university arrested

The suspects have been handed over to DCI Nyahururu for processing and subsequent arraignment.

Two suspects believed to be the masterminds behind a spree of robbery incidents targeting female students at Laikipia University-Main Campus have been arrested.

Dennis Kariuki Mbugua and Peter Omuzee Obungo’s arrest follow multiple reports filed at Losogwa Police Station in Nyahururu Sub-County, detailing harrowing accounts of female students being ambushed, assaulted, and stripped of their valuables.

The successful operation was conducted by detectives from the Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Operations Support Unit at DCI headquarters have arrested

“The suspects were smoked out in Mai Mahiu in Nakuru county.

“Following a meticulous investigation, the detectives tracked down and apprehended the two prime suspects in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru. During the arrest, a mobile phone stolen from one of the victims was recovered” the DCI said in a statement.

