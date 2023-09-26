Suspects in Ksh160M NIS Sacco fraud to face 232 charges

They have since been dismissed from the SACCO.

12 suspects linked to the disappearance of more than Ksh160 million belonging to the National Intelligence Services’ Njiwa Sacco will be charged with 223 counts each.

The suspects who were arrested over the weekend were arraigned at Kahawa courts in Kiambu before senior Principal Magistrate Boaz Ombewa.

On Monday, the lead Defense counsel Danstan Omari faulted the office of the director of public prosecutions for preferring 223 charges against the suspects terming them bulky and unjustified.

Omari in his submissions pledged to write to the new DPP to request for a review of the Charge Sheet.

The suspects are senior SACCO officials Amos Kipchumba who was the internal auditor, the loans manager Violet Wali, the accountant Caren Langat and system analysts Hamisi Zaunga and Miriam Nthenya.

Others are a teller identified as Nicodemus Osiemo, Eric Rono from Sure-step Systems, Moses Ntoinya an NIS officer who colluded with the SACCO staff to siphon the funds and Tony Wabomba a former employee of the SACCO society.

