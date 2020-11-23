Suspects in mountain view party orgy detained for seven days

Four persons arrested in connection with hosting 44 underage children at a house in Nairobi will spend one more week in custody after the court granted the prosecution the go ahead to hold them for seven working days to allow them conclude investigations.

The four, said to have hosted the 44 school children, were arrested in a house at Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate with the prosecution saying the teenagers were involved in pornography and drugs in presence of the four suspects.

Millicent Muthoni Kithinji appeared before chief magistrate Stella Mutuku alongside David Kibe Wambui, George Kamau Muthoni and Michael Murega.

The 44 children, who included 26 boys and 18 girls, were aged between 14 and 17 years and are all in primary and secondary schools.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The court heard that Wambui and Muthoni, who are businessmen in Mountain view area, were involved in the supply of drugs and alcohol to the teenagers.

The four are facing various charges including a case of child trafficking, causing children to be exposed to sexual abuse and exploitation of children including prostitution and pornography.

The four suspects will be held at the Kabete police station.