Suspects in murder of Embu brothers want bodies exhumed

Six police officers allegedly involved in the murder of two brothers from Kianjokoma Embu County have filed a petition seeking to have their prosecution turned into an inquest.

The six; Corporal Consolota Njeri, Corporal Benson Mbuthia, Constable Lilian Cherono, Constable Martin Wanyama, Constable Nicholas Sang, and Constable James Mwaniki were arrested last week and driven to Nairobi.

Through their legal counsel Danston Omari, the officers also want the bodies of the two brothers exhumed for an autopsy before an independent pathologist.

They are also seeking that conservatory orders be issued restraining IPOA, the DPP and the Inspector General of police from commencing any criminal proceedings relating to the death of the brothers.

The six who are being held for 14 days since August 16th have been subjected to mental analysis to determine whether they are fit to stand trial.

Meanwhile, the hearing of a Ksh 233 million graft case against Garissa Governor Ali Korane and four others will continue from the 15th to 18th of November.

Appearing before magistrate Elizabeth Juma the prosecution told the court that there are 45 witnesses who are expected to testify with one having already taken to the stand.