Suspects in Nyahururu teacher murder case charged

Police have preferred murder charges against three of the five suspects linked to the disappearance of a Nyahururu Secondary School Teacher.

A Nyahururu court heard that DNA analysis confirmed the identity of the decomposing body that was retrieved from a 90-foot abandoned well, at Karuga centre, Igwamiti Ward on February 3, 2022, to be that of Miriam Wanjiru.

Before Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, were Antony Mutahi, Irene Wairimu, Peter Kanyi, Martha Wairimu and John Ng’ang’a, who have been in Police custody awaiting the DNA results.

John Ng’ang’a was however absolved on the grounds that evidence gathered during investigations was not enough to build a case against him while Irene Wairimu was released on bail, to be a state witness in the case.

“Ng’ang’a lent his car to the accused. The evidence found does not tie him to the murder of Miriam Wanjiru,” said Obulutsa.

The mutilated body of the mother of three, who was reported missing on December 17, 2021, was retrieved by the investigating team from an abandoned well, after Antony Mutahi, 29, led them to the scene.

Investigations further revealed that the deceased disappeared after visiting her former husband, Peter Kanyi who is one of the accused.

The police told the court that DNA results of the second body of a teenage girl retrieved with Miriam’s from the well, were yet to be released.