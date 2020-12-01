Suspects in teenage party case to take plea on Thursday 

Four suspects accused of child trafficking and causing children to be exposed to sexual abuse and exploitation including prostitution and pornography will remain in police custody.

The suspects who include Millicent Muthoni, David Kibe, George Kamau and Michael Moreka are expected to take plea on Thursday 3rd of December 2020.

The investigators had sought to detain the four for five more days saying the case was complex in nature and probe was not yet complete.

The four, said to have hosted 44 school children, were arrested last month in a house at Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate with the prosecution saying the teenagers were involved in pornography and drugs in presence of the suspects.

The 44 children, who included 26 boys and 18 girls, were aged between 14 and 17 years and are all in primary and secondary schools.

After the arrest, the court heard that Wambui and Muthoni, who are businessmen in Mountain view area, were involved in the supply of drugs and alcohol to the teenagers.

The suspects are being held at the Kabete police station.