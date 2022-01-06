Suspects who trespassed into Karen land to remain in custody

Four men alleged to have trespassed in a private Land in Karen will remain in custody for two more days to allow police conclude investigations into an alleged land fraud scam.

The four are believed to be in possession of a forged title to the land which they are allegedly using to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

The court also directed the DCI to investigate from the Lands Ministry other forged documents regarding the Land.

Mohammed Muhammud Wako alias Hussein Mohammed, James Owino Opere, Jonah Saluni Tuuko and Samakin Lesingiran were before Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau.

They were arrested for trespassing into a private land alleged to be owned by a prominent politician.

In a miscellaneous application by the DCI, the state wanted to detain the four for seven days pending investigations.

Prosecution saying they want the four to help them trace the fake owner of the land who is alleged to have fake land documents that he is using to con Kenyans.

The case will be mentioned on 12th February.

Elsewhere four business persons were Wednesday released on a 500,000 shillings bond after denying four counts of fraud.

Eugene Kariuki Muchemi, Wilson Munyu, Stanley Kibathi and Lavender Lucky denied making a false document contrary to section 347 of the penal code.

It is alleged that in February 2017 Kariuki made a false structural integrity investigations report on proposed construction of an office block for MultiChoice Kenya.

They are further accused of conspiracy to defraud MultiChoice Kenya by intentionally altering the report to favour their company and to demand demurrages.

The case will be mentioned on 19th January.