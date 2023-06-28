Suspects linked to armed robberies in 4 counties arrested

Police have arrested two suspects linked to a series of armed robberies in Nairobi Nakuru, Kiambu, Murang’a, and Kajiado counties.

According to DCI, two firearms used in the various robberies have been recovered.

The suspect identified as Ezekiel Kiarie who has been on the run for the past few days was arrested along Limuru road as he escaped with his family from the city to his rural home in Dundori, Nyandarua County.

Detectives intercepted a Mitsubishi canter registration number KAM 231J, that was ferrying the suspect, his family members, and their belongings to Nyandarua, after realizing that sleuths were closing in on them.

After conducting a search in the vehicle, a Czeska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre were recovered.

The firearms have been linked to various incidents where victims have lost money immediately after making transactions in banks.

Two suspects David Mwangi alias Mzae and Ezekiel Kiarie Njoki are currently in custody being interrogated in relation to their crimes, before being arraigned in court Thursday.