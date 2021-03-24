Suspended Scangroup boss resigns, investigations to continue

WPP Scangroup Plc has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Bharat Thakrar who was suspended in February over what the advertising giant termed as gross misconduct.

Thakrar who is the founding shareholder of Scangroup was suspended on 18th February 2021 together with Chief Financial Officer Satyabarata Das due to gross misconduct and possible offenses in their capacity as senior executives and employees of the firm pending investigations.

“Mr Bharat Thakrar, has tendered his resignation as CEO and board member, which the Board has accepted. Mr Thakrar has also resigned a director of the Company’s subsidiaries and affiliates,” WPP Scangroup said in a statement.

Alec Graham who has been the interim chief executive since the suspension of Thakrar will continue with the duties as the board embarks on recruitment process of a new CEO.

“In the interim, the Board has delegated authority to an interim Chief Operating Officer, Mr Alec Graham, so as to ensure the continued management of the Company, with the support of the Board and the senior executives of the subsidiaries.” said the Board.