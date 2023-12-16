Suss Digital founder recognized for digital contribution

Suss Digital Africa founder Dennis Maina is among the Top 25 Men in Digital by the SOMA Awards 2023.

At the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) annual awards ceremony, Suss Digital Africa won five prestigious awards, including Best Agency of the Year (2023) and Best Media Innovation. Dennis Maina was also recognized as the First Runners-Up for Best Marketer of the Year.

“In the ever-changing digital world, Suss Digital Africa is driven by innovation and creativity. We’re thrilled to be recognized for our significant contributions,” said Maina.

The agency has also developed Suss Ads Programmatic Platform, a full-stack demand-side platform developed by a team of Kenyan developers which Maina said currently serves over 50 brands in more than 54 markets.

The Men in Digital platform serves as a forum for entrepreneurs, inventors, and business leaders to engage in discussions on advancing digital technologies.

“This has been an amazing year for us, marked by the celebration of our 2nd Anniversary and the honor of winning multiple awards. It means there is something are doing right,” added Maina.

The awards also have a category for women aimed at fostering connections and provide opportunities for career advancement and networking within the digital ecosystem.