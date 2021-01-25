“It’s hard to say goodbye,” writes Suzanna Owino

Suzanna Owiyo is in mourning following the death of her father. The Benga artist posted a message on her Twitter account grieving his loss. “It’s hard to say goodbye. I know you are in a better place, where there’s is no pain. You are at peace now. You’l always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great father & a mentor to many. Rest well Dad. Till we meet again,” She wrote. (SIC)

It's hard to say goodbye. I know you are in a better place, where there's is no pain. You are at peace now. You'l always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great father & a mentor to many. Rest well Dad. Till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/JbtKt0wi6a — Suzanna OWIYO – OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) January 25, 2021

Fellow musicians and celebrities replied with their messages of condolences wishing her peace and love.

In prayers. May you and yours find peace. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) January 25, 2021

Pole sana.

From Allah We Come. To Allah we surely return — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) January 25, 2021

My deepest condolences to you and to your family. — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) January 25, 2021

My deepest condolences. — TERRYANNE CHEBET (@TerryanneChebet) January 25, 2021

