“It’s hard to say goodbye,” writes Suzanna Owino

Suzanna Owiyo is in mourning following the death of her father. The Benga artist posted a message on her Twitter account grieving his loss. “It’s hard to say goodbye. I know you are in a better place, where there’s is no pain. You are at peace now. You’l  always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great father & a mentor to many. Rest well Dad. Till we meet again,” She wrote. (SIC)

Fellow musicians and celebrities replied with their messages of condolences wishing her peace and love. 

 

