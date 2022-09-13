Swearing-in ceremony, small things of much significance

He arrived at Kasarani shortly after 11:50 am as Deputy President, and left almost 5hrs later as the 5th President of Kenya.

Such is the difference a few hours can make, that his wife Rachael Ruto also left the ceremony as the First Lady of the republic of Kenya.

President William Ruto had arrived for his swearing in ceremony in a top of the range black Lexus 570, KCU 192H, but he left in a Toyota Landcruiser with the coat of arms.

He took two oaths; the oath of Allegiance of the office of President and the oath of due execution of the functions of the office of the President.

The President then signed the certificate of inauguration that confirms that the swearing-in ceremony indeed took place and was thereafter presented with the certificate by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Immediately, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aide-de-camp shifted to President William Ruto’s side as the two changed their sitting arrangement with the outgoing President sitting on the left of the incoming President.

Much used to be the star of the show during his 10 year tenure, President Uhuru cut a jovial figure as he exchanged pleasantries with his Deputy since 2013 who had now succeeded him.

Indeed it has come to pass that President Ruto has taken over from his boss who is well remembered for his ‘yangu kumi ya William kumi’ slogan during their campaigns in 2017.

Once the speeches were over, President Ruto did a lap of honour in the ceremonial Land Rover accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces and the aide-de-camp.

They all would later retreat to State House for a luncheon with visiting Heads of States and other invited guests.