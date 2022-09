Preparations on the swearing in Ceremony of President elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua have began at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. Kenya Kwanza’s representative in the assumption of the office of president committee Gladys Boss Shollei says the exercise delayed owing to the wait on the Supreme Court verdict but the committee has divided itself in varied groups to ensure it beats the deadline to the Tuesday’s swearing in event.

