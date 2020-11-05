President Magufuli sworn in for his second term  

Hundreds including clerics, members of the diplomatic corps and the general public gathered in Dodoma Thursday to witness Tanzanian president Dr John Magufuli take oath of office.

Speaking after his swearing in, Magufuli said he will endeavor to enhance bilateral relations during his second term even as he called on Tanzanians to join hands in building the nation irrespective of their religious, cultural and political differences.

Magufuli thanked God for his health saying the country had escaped the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic. He at the same time thanked the electorate for giving him the opportunity to lead the country for the second term saying his win was not only for those who subscribe to the aspirations of the ruling Chama Cha Mapindizu but for all Tanzanians.

And with questions over the fidelity of the vote, Magufuli congratulated the National Electoral Commission over what he said was its efficacy in handling the exercise.

Thursday’s swearing in kicks start his second five- year term in office after he swept to a landslide victory in the presidential election, securing his second term in office with 84.4 per cent of votes.

Announcing the results, National Electoral Commission chairperson Semistocles Kaijage said 15 million of 29 million registered voters went to the polls.

According to final results, Dr Magufuli had garnered 12,516,252 popular votes out of 14,830,195 valid votes cast in the October 28th 2020 General Election that fielded 14 opposition candidates.

He was followed by his closest challenger, Tundu Lissu of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), who garnered a total of 1,933,271 votes, an equivalent to 13 per cent of all valid votes, with former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe, who vied on ACT-Wazalendo ticket managing 81,129 votes or 0.5 per cent.

This is the first time the president-elect is taking oath in Dodoma since the country relocated its capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.