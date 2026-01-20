Sweden supports Morocco’s autonomy plan

Sweden has support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, in light of the recently adopted Security Council resolution 2797,” as a “credible basis” for negotiations to achieve a definitive solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in an official statement issued by the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a phone conversation held on Monday between Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenengard, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Through this explicit support, Sweden joins the vast majority of the European Union countries and more than two-thirds of United Nations member states supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan.

It should be recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 2797, adopted on October 31, 2025, affirms that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the most feasible solution to this regional dispute.