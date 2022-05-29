Swedish film ‘Triangle of Sadness’ win Palme d’Or

Ruben Ostlund, the director, also won the Palme d’Or in 2017 for his film “The Square”.

Triangle of Sadness, a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d’Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced.

Exploring notions of beauty and privilege, the film sends two models on a luxury cruise — only to leave them stranded on a deserted island with a handful of the staff and billionaire guests. The toilet attendant proves to have the best survival skills and social structures are upended.

Speaking about the film Ruben said, “When we started to make this film I think we had one goal – to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content. We wanted to entertain them, we wanted them to ask themselves questions, we wanted them to after the screening go out and have something to talk about,” he added.

Ostlund won the Palme d’Or in 2017 for his film The Square, a satire about a prestigious art curator.

