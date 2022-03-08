Swift action at last, Uhuru orders crackdown on Boda Boda operators

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday ordered a countrywide crackdown on Boda Boda riders following the assault of a female motorist on Forest Road, Nairobi.

The President directed security agencies to take swift action during celebrations to mark International Women’s Day in Nairobi.

The barbaric act that happened on the eve of International Women’s Day has drawn widespread condemnation.

The President who spoke strongly against the incident ordered the immediate re-registration of the operators in efforts aimed at regulating the sector.

Uhuru: Being a boda boda rider is not a license for you to remove the dignity of women. We will register all of you again. There should never be a repeat of what happened again. #IWD2022 ^CW pic.twitter.com/o6cTdDCYK1 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 8, 2022

A tough-talking Uhuru said the riders will not be allowed to perpetrate crimes that include harassing pedestrians and motorists.

His action also follows concerns by Kenyans who came out to share their harrowing experiences in the hands of the riders who are now a threat to national security.

“We want to support the bodaboda business but it is not a license for a boda boda to do drive-by shootings. And most definitely it is not a license for you to strip and remove dignity from our women. We will re-register all bodabodas. Wale wanataka kupiga siasa wapige” he said in the elaborate celebration graced by the Rwandan First Lady Jeanette Kagame at the Kenya School of Government.

The President pledged to continue supporting the sector but in a disciplined, manageable manner like Rwanda.

In fact, the President said it was about time Kenya emulated Rwanda’s successful governance of the sector and even went ahead to ask for collaboration from the Rwandan government through the visiting First Lady.

” By the way, for those who have had the opportunity to travel to Rwanda and Kigali they have many boda-bodas just like us, but they are disciplined…What we are asking ours to do is to be disciplined, we want to support your businesses but not in a manner in which you’re conducting yourselves…(addressing Mrs Kagame) you should send a few of your young men to teach ours how to behave and treat women decently and with dignity” he said amid applause.

"We want to support you but not in the manner you are behaving. All we are asking you is to be disciplined." President Uhuru tells boda boda operators ^CW pic.twitter.com/yzp7RZVdzv — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 8, 2022

The Interior Ministry termed the incident as disgusting even as the Cabinet Secretary in Charge Fred Matiang’i expressed his commitment to bringing to book those involved.

About 200 riders have been rounded up for various offences in the city and each fined KSh. 35,000 each, at Milimani Law Courts.

Several motorcycles have been impounded as police intensify operation against rogue boda boda riders.

President Kenyatta has warned leaders against politicising the issue.