‘Symphony’ starring Tanasha Donna set to premiere in September

The musical themed film also stars Nigerian musician Dbanj.

Kenyan musician and actress, Tanasha Donna, is set to star in the upcoming Nigerian film, Symphony, scheduled for release on September 9th.

The film revolves around music and entertainment, and highlights the challenges facing many African youth who want to make it in the entertainment industry. The film also features original music compositions recorded by the star studded cast.

Donna stars alongside an eclectic, impressive cast of entertainment greats such as D’banj Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, radio presenter Ogundairo Seun (aka Real Skillz) and many more.

Tanasha has just concluded a musical tour of Europe and is set to appear with her cast mates at the movie’s premiere.

