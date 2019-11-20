Syombua, children hit on the head and strangled, postmortem reveals

Woman whose body and that of her two children were found buried in a shallow grave in Nanyuki over the weekend was killed by being hit on the head while her children were strangled, a post mortem examination has revealed.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor who carried out the exercise said on Wednesday that Joyce Syombua the estranged wife of Kenya Air force major Peter Mugure who is also the main suspect in the murder had injuries on her head indicating that she might have been hit with a blunt object.

“The woman had severe injuries on her head indicating that they could be responsible for her death due to excessive bleeding while the children were strangled using ropes,” Oduor said after completion of the five hour postmortem at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

He added that the bodies were badly decomposed and relatives of the deceased had done presumptive identification before commencement of the pathology, they had to take samples to government chemist for further identification.

“The bodies of the three were in bad shape as they were extensively decomposed and therefore we have taken samples for further analysis at the government chemist to ascertain their identity,” the Chief pathologist said.

He added that the body samples will also be used to carry out toxicology examination to determine if the mother and her children were drugged before they were brutally murdered.

Oduor further said that relatives of the three family members were free to take the bodies to prepare for burial arrangements. Syombua’s mother Maua Malombe who was present at the mortuary together with a few relatives declined to speak to the media on the matter.

The woman and her children are said to have disappeared on October 26 after she visited her estranged husband major Peter Mugure at the Laikipia Airbase.

The bodies of Syombua 31, her daughter , 10 and son Prince Michael 5, were retrieved from the site which formerly was being used by defunct Municipal Council of Nanyuki as a cemetery but is no longer in use.

On Monday a Nanyuki court granted detectives three weeks to detain major Peter Mugure and a kitchen worker at the Laikipia air base Collins Pamba to complete investigations in the matter before they can be charged formerly.