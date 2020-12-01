SYSPRO survey shows manufacturing sector stabilizing amid Covid

A survey by tech firm, SYSPRO indicates that close to 50% of manufacturing companies have already recovered business or expect to do so by the end of 2020.

Global Manufacturing Industry Survey conducted among Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of manufacturing companies indicates that out of over 100 enterprises that responded to the online survey, a further 30% expected to return to pre-pandemic trading conditions by the end of the second quarter of Q2 2021.

“The levels of optimism uncovered by SYSPRO’s online survey suggest that CFOs – who are increasingly responsible for risk management in their organizations – now see COVID-19 as manageable in a business context, rather than a terminal,” said Mark Wilson, SYSPRO CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The survey which drew responses from Africa (Kenya included), Asia-Pacific, Canada, and USA was conducted in October 2020 and shows a return of business confidence, the acceleration of the 4th Industrial revolution which involves investment in technology to drive automation to shield against potential disruptions in the future.

According to the survey results, the ability for businesses to weather the COVID-19 storm was particularly prevalent amongst manufacturers involved in the production/distribution of essential goods such as Food & Beverage during lockdowns as well as those who have the ability to augment their existing digital activities and adapt to e-commerce models.

The study also showed that the size of an organization also played a vital role in determining its ability to survive the pandemic.

Companies with over 51 employees were significantly more likely to report having fared as well as, or better than, expected.

“The study also showed the role of the CFO has become instrumental in the bounce-back strategy. Given that senior finance leaders have access to both financial performance data and projections, their assessments of the impact of COVID-19 and, crucially, how long this will endure, are critical,” stated Wilson.

As part of the ongoing recovery, a stabilization phase was identified as needed and required a renewed focus on financial controls to protect cashflow and extend enterprise runways.

Among financial controls expected include curbing discretionary spending and reducing overheads, exploring new revenue models with the aim for increased customer engagement through digital channels, and prioritizing the maintenance of margins as some of the top strategies.

“Although we have not yet reached the post-pandemic world, it’s clear that one of the most significant consequences of COVID-19 will be a further acceleration of Industry 4.0 throughout the manufacturing sector,” Wilson noted.

The study has revealed that 44 percent of respondents singled out warehousing and advanced manufacturing process automation as a key focus area.