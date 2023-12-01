Its time Africa is turned into a green powerhouse, says Ruto at COP 28

Its time Africa is turned into a green powerhouse, says Ruto at...

President William Ruto Friday delivered a keynote address at the COP 28 World Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ruto challenged nations (the world) to install clear and actionable roadmaps that will turn Africa into a green powerhouse.

“This is not just essential but also an important ingredient for industrial decarbonisation. A unified global effort will ensure that we mobilise capital for both our development and necessary climate action” he said.

He noted that no country should be forced to make a choice between its development and climate action saying it is possible to pursue the two together.

He explained that economic growth and environmental sustainability cannot be mutually exclusive.

This, he observed, is a call for an integrated global effort that will broaden capital for both development and climate action.

“Ignoring Africa’s developmental needs and the failure to invest in our youth is no longer a tenable argument,” he said.

President Ruto was speaking on Friday at the opening plenary of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

He told the meeting that has attracted representatives from more than 200 countries that it is time Africa is turned into a green powerhouse.

“This is not just essential for the continent but also vital for global industrial decarbonisation.”

The President argued that the world cannot afford to overlook Africa’s huge potential or ignore its pressing needs.

At a time when the world is facing climate crisis, he regretted that the globe is still split between the North and South.

This division, the Head of State maintained, has hindered the globe’s ability to leverage its strengths.

“It has robbed us of opportunities; we must find in collective action a force that propels our success.”

By undertaking to turning promises to progress, the President said the world was firmly on its way back onto a 1.5-degree Celsius ceiling.

“We are also here to support to those who have contributed least to climate change yet bear its most catastrophic impacts.”

In the event were COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, among other world leaders.

President Ruto pointed out that the climate crisis must never be seen as remote threat.

“It is here, indiscriminately devastating nations regardless of their size or wealth.”

He cited the current floods that followed the most severe drought Eastern Africa has seenin four decades.

He apportioned these weather extremes to human activities.

The President insisted that there will be no excuse if COP28 fails to deliver a concrete and sustainable action to the crisis.

“We have the power, the means, and,most of all, the responsibility to act.”

Later, the President held a panel discussion on Transforming Climate Finance.

He argued that the current climate financing ecosystem should be restructured and be made more responsive and innovative.

“This effectively addresses the challenges posed by high debt service pressure — especially in developing countries.”

In the panel was the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley.