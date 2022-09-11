Table Tennis: Aruna and Meshref capture Africa titles in Algeria

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egyptian, Dina Meshref reclaimed their titles as the champions of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Senior Championship in Algiers, Algeria.

Quadri sensationally came from two sets down to defeat arch rival Omar Assar of Egypt 4-3 in the men’s singles while Meshref recorded a straight 4-0 win over her compatriot and cousin Yousra Helmy in the women’s Singles.

On her way to the final, Meshraf served off the competition on high note dominating her side of the draw with commanding 4-0 wins over Morocco’s Ines Outolla in her first match and against home girl Houda Nourhane Taguer in the second match of the women’s singles.

Meshref continued with the same consistency against Tunisia’s Fadwa Garci with a 4-0 victory in the quarterfinal to forge ahead into the semifinals where she met Hana Goda in a repeat of the 2021 semifinals in Yaoundé. The 28-year-old defeated Hana 4-1to book a place in the final.

For Quadri he had defeated compatriot Taiwo Mati in the semi final, Mati the Africa Under 19 Champion, surprisingly handed a shock to Egyptian veteran Ahmed Saleh in the quarter final.

The last time Quadri won the African title was in 2018 in Mauritius and since then he had been losing to Assar in finals before he reclaimed his title in Algiers.

Reacting after the win, Quadri said that the win is a consolation for him after he lost to him earlier this year in Lagos.

“Everyone wants to win, our country believes in us, and that’s why we are here. I have always believed I could win but didn’t know if it would be possible. I have always played in the final which means I have lost in the past four years so I’m happy that finally I won something.

“It is never over until it is over. We started from 0-0 but I lost some chances. I didn’t give up, I just kept on fighting; I know that if it is my game to win, then it will happen, otherwise, I wouldn’t have won it. But I kept believing in myself, I just never gave up.

“Yes, this is a consolation for me because I believe I should have won in Lagos at the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup, although nothing is for sure in sport, but I was 3-3, 4-0 up and in the best position, but this is sports, anything can happen and I got injured and lost. Indeed, it is a kind of consolation. I’m very happy; everything happens for a reason. Algeria is a country I will never forget. It’s my first time here and I won; it will be an everlasting memory for me,” Aruna concluded.

For Meshref, she said: “To be honest, at the beginning of the championship, I hoped to win the title but I try to put it aside because I know that focusing too much on winning will distract me from the game itself, so I tried to focus on my performance. I am happy I followed through,” Meshref said.