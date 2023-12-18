Table Tennis: Sun Yingsha beats Wang Yidi to clinch World title in Nagoya

In a display of dominance, Sun Yingsha has etched another milestone in her remarkable career by securing a three-peat at the WTT Series season finale,winning the world title in Nagoya,Japan

Having won the title at Singapore 2021 and Xinxiang 2022, the World No.1 once again triumphed in the Women’s Singles final, this time defeating Wang Yidi 4-2 (12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7).

The win not only marked her third consecutive title at the event but also sealed a double crown for Sun, who earlier in the night clinched the inaugural Women’s Doubles title with partner Wang Manyu.

Expressing her joy, Sun Yingsha stated, “I’m very happy with my singles and doubles victory today. This is the last international competition of the 2023 season, and I’m pretty satisfied it ended in a perfect way for me.”

In the head-to-head statistics, Sun held a narrow 5:4 advantage over Wang before the match. Despite a recent loss to Wang at WTT Champions Frankfurt in November, Sun was determined to give her best performance.

“Wang Yidi and I know each other very well. She displayed an extremely high level of play today. Recently, I lost to her at WTT Champions Frankfurt, so I came in determined to give my best fight,” remarked Sun Yingsha

Sun, the heavy favourite entering Nagoya, had an outstanding year, claiming four WTT Series titles, including victories at Singapore Smash and WTT Champions Xinxiang. The season finale win served as a fitting conclusion to the 23-year-old’s unforgettable season.

Sun has also locked in her position as year-end World No.1 and is already setting her sights on 2024 as she looks for more titles and records.

“I’m very satisfied with my 2023 season, and I’ll keep fighting in 2024,” affirmed Sun Yingsha.

The attention now turns to the World Table Tennis Men’s finals scheduled 3rd-5th January 2024 in Qatar.