Tactician urges government to consider bringing fans back

Vihiga United Coach Sammy Okoth has called for the support of the fans in a bid to help the outfit maintain good results.

Addressing the press Monday, Okoth singled out the support of the fans as a key element which will help the side maintain consistency that is essential for the club to perform better in the 18-team BetKing sponsored Men’s Football Kenya Premier League.

“Good results will obviously change the perception of the fans and we hope that when the government lifts the Covid-19 sanctions which bar fans to enter stadia, the twelfth man will push us up the ladder,” he said.

The Vihiga County government sponsored side is currently sitting in position 13 after collecting 9 points from 10 matches after 3 draws, lost 5 and won two matches.

In one of the matches won, Vihiga United surprised many by crushing defending champions Gor Mahia FC 1:0 away.

In the last outing played over the weekend at Mumias, the side shared the spoils with the visiting Sofapaka FC after a 1:1 draw.

However, they face a tricky test away to KCB who have had an impressive ride since the league begun, in the next match to be played on Saturday, February 6.

Tusker FC is currently the League toppers with 23 points having played 10 matches.

KCB who have played one match less are in position two with 22 points, whereas the big spending Wazito FC are in third position with 20 points having played 10 matches.

Okoth blamed the inconsistency of his side to the criticism directed by the fans to the players and the technical bench.

For better results to be achieved, the tactician said the support of the fans can’t be ignored. “I can attribute the team’s inconsistency to the negative signals the players are getting from the fans, more so on social media,” he said.

Better results will come if players get the much needed physical, psychological and even financial support from the fans,” he said.

However, he challenged his players to cushion the criticism explaining that such pressure is common in major leagues world over.

