Taekwondo duo head to  France  for month long training

Team Kenya’s road to the Paris 2024 Olympics has been set in motion as the first team from the second batch, representing Taekwondo, departs for a three-week training camp.

The development follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and the City of Miramas.

Leading the Kenyan charges are two exceptional athletes, Jully Musangi ranked 53rd globally, and Faith Ogallo, holding the 50th rank in the world.

Over the next three weeks, the formidable athletes will engage in rigorous training on the international stage. Besides the training, Jully and Faith will participate in crucial ranking tournaments across Europe, including Poland and Paris.

Their participation in the tournaments aims to elevate their ranks and bring them closer to securing a coveted spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Speaking during the send-off, Nock Secretary General Francis Mutuku said the partnership stands as a testament to their commitment to enhancing athlete training and preparation.

The first batch, which consisted of sprinters led by 100m Commonwealth Champion Ferdinand Omanyala and junior athletes trained in Miramas early this year.