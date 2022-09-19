Taekwondo: Kwale county championship dates announced

The Kwale County end of year Taekwondo Championship is scheduled 10th -11th December 2022 at Safari Beach Hotel,Diani.

100 participants drawn from 20 teams are expected to participate in the event organised by Diani Tigers Taekwondo Club.

The exponents will vie for honors in 8 categories ranging from juniors,cadets to older age groups.

The organizers have called for financial support which they say will be crucial to their putting up a successful championship.

‘We are targeting to raiseKsh 200,000 for the two day championship we are appealing to sponsors to come on board and boost our efforts”, remarked Muja Kadir, Diani Tigers Taekwondo Club Traesurer.

The club,formed nearly five years ago uses sport to impact the community positively with Muja reiterating the club’s resolve to uplift the standard of martial arts in the littoral region urging for back up from key stakeholders.

“We regularly engage in beach clean up exercises whereby we do involve the whole community, we are urging the hospitality stakeholders especially the beach hotels as well as the Kwale County Government to come on board and partner with Diani Tigers .We also intend to fundraise ksh.200,000 which will go to supporting our outreach programmes we have running in the community”, Muja told KBC Digital Sports.

Winners in each category will be awarded medals and trophies while the best male and female players will receive Taekwondo playing kit.