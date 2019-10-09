Taita Taveta Assembly members impeach Governor Samboja

Members of Taita Taveta County Assembly have impeached Governor Granton Samboja over alleged gross misconduct.

His ouster comes after members of the county assembly unanimously voted to remove the county chief from office citing alleged abuse of office.

Members of the county assembly deliberated a motion of no confidence against their governor Wednesday afternoon.

When the motion was subjected to a vote, all the ward representatives, 30 in number, unanimously backed the proposal by Deputy Majority Leader Harris Keke to send Granton Samboja home.

The county assembly members cited gross violations by the governor as grounds behind the impeachment motion.

The decision by the county assembly now leaves Samboja’s fate in the hands of senators who will henceforth investigate questions raised by the MCAs.

The bad blood between Samboja, a career journalist, and the MCAs is well documented.

In the ensuing disagreement, the first-time county chief has been hesitant to yield to demands from ward reps which culminated in Samboja calling for the dissolution of the county assembly.