Taita Taveta County govt will not be dissolved says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Taita Taveta County government would not be dissolved.

Instead, he said the leaders must find a way of working together even when they differ in ideas.

Dr Ruto further noted that demanding accountability from county governments was not a way of undermining it.

He said leaders were not elected to create wrangles but to work for the people.

“You must, therefore, play your oversight role with diligence,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke on Monday in Voi where he held a meeting with 30 Members of County Assembly of Taita Taveta, led by their Speaker Meshack Maganga.

He said it was regrettable that differences in ideas and principle among leaders would threaten service delivery to the people.

The Deputy President reminded the leaders that they have to unite and endeavour to meet the expectations of the people.

“Democracy is about differing in ideas. But we must converge our thinking and embrace the best that fits the needs of the people,” he said.

He said there was no time for leaders to engage in squabbles that would impede them from working.

The MCAs and their Speaker had petitioned the Deputy President over the wrangles facing the county, arguing that they were against the proposed dissolution of the devolved unit.

“We believe the challenges we are facing can be resolved,” said Mr Maganga.

The Deputy President asked the MCAs to avoid unnecessary quarrels, sit down and resolve whatever issues they face.

He observed that counties were made to function and further the interests of the people; “not to be dissolved”.

“Solutions to our problems are not concentrated in Nairobi. They are with the leaders and elders of Taita Taveta,” Dr Ruto argued.

He challenged the leaders of Taita Taveta not to make the county a laughing stock to others.

The Deputy President noted that the people of Taita Taveta were looking upto their leaders to find solutions to their problems “not to go back to them when you have differences”.

Minority Chief Whip and MCA for Sagala Ward Godwin Kilele asked for an urgent intervention from the Deputy President.

“Save this county from the threat of dissolution. We were elected to serve the people, not to engage in endless political fights,” said Mr Kilele.

Taita Taveta Woman Rep Lydia Haika supported the idea of leaders working together.

“We need to unite even when we have divergent views. That way, we would make the people benefit from devolution,” she said.

On her part, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban noted that people expected development, and not politics from their leaders.

“We must resolve our issues from within. We are ready to iron out any differences that we face,” said Ms Shaban.

Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) lauded the Deputy President for championing for the non-dissolution of the Taita Taveta County Government.

He said the legislature and the executive owe the public the debt of development and not persistent supremacy fights.

Later, Dr Ruto inspected the Njoro Kubwa Canal in Taveta that serves a 6,000-acre piece of land, benefiting more than 20,000 farmers who cultivate maize, bananas, tomatoes and onions.

“Our focus on shifting from rain-fed to irrigation is gaining momentum. At least Sh1.2 billion has been set aside for this project this year. It is part of the agenda to stabilise food production and create jobs for youths in the country,” he said.

Dr Ruto added that work was in progress to set up a banana plant in the county under the support of the European Union and the World Bank.

“Value addition will enable farmers to earn more from their work,” he explained.