Taita Taveta County reduces artificial insemination charges

Farmers in Taita Taveta County have a chance to multiply their dairy cows after the county slashed artificial insemination charges by 88.9 percent.

The farmers will now pay 200 shillings to access the service which is expected to help boost milk production in the county.

Dairy farmers in Taita Taveta County have every reason to celebrate as they look forward for surplus milk production courtesy of the county government’s move to subsidize the cost of artificial insemination procedure in a new programme.

More than 3000 cattle in the region have undergone the procedure in a move expected to be expanded to cover the entire county.

Agnes Mwachofi , a dairy farmer recounts how high cost of Artificial Insemination services has barred many like her from accessing the service, constraining milk output.

The subsidy will now see farmers pay Kshs 200 for the service from the previous Kshs 1800, a move lauded by veterinary officers in the region.

In addition, the County chief officer for Livestock and Fisheries, Amos Mwasi, says the government is committed in promoting milk production by improving all breeds with farmers adding that the county is working with the National government and other partners in placing several Milk Cooling Plants across the County for better storage of milk produced by the farmers.

However, the farmers in the region are concerned over poor market price for their Milk appealing to the government to help them add value to their Milk for better income.