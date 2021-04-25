Taita Taveta Deputy Majority Chief Whip Joyce Mwangoji is dead

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip in the County Assembly of Taita Taveta Joyce Mwangoji has died.

Mwangoji died Sunday morning while being rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, Ikanga.

She was a nominated member of county assembly by Orange Democratic Movement party.

Mwangoji has been a renowned Human Rights activist, having served as the Chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Taita Taveta County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The deceased body has been moved to St. Josephs Ikanga Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja has mourned the departed Mwangoja describing her as a dedicated public servant and human rights defender whose service spanned beyond the county.