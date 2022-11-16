Taita Taveta to get share of Tsavo Park revenue

The national government has reached a revenue-sharing agreement with Taita Taveta county and the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) over the twin Tsavo National Parks.

This follows an intervention by the Intergovernmental Technical Relation Committee (IGRTC) which toured the county on Tuesday led by vice Chairperson Saadia Kontoma to assess and brief the new county administration on the progress of the matter.

Speaking during the visit to the county, Saadia assured the county administration that the intergovernmental agency is committed in finding a lasting solution to the conflict by listening to both parties and coming up with resolutions that will enhance harmonious relationship between the two levels of government.

Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo assured the committee that the new leadership was ready to corperate towards the resolution of the conflict that will see the people of Taita teveta benefit from the resources of the two parks.

She said there has been many challenges that have been raised and it was important for the agencies involved to raise their concerns and come up with solutions.

Taita Taveta county has in the past accused KWS for failing to have a share in the revenue collected in Tsavo East and Tsavo West National park in which the county cites that 62pc of the county’s land is within the two parks and does not collect reasonable revenue from the proceeds of tourism.