Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory – Beijing

Beijing has reiterated that there is only one China in the world. It stated that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing the entire country.

The country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning maintained that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. She said this during a regular press conference on Tuesday. She said the one-China principle is a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations and also a prevailing international consensus.

“Standing up for the one-China principle is the right thing to do and is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends,” said Mao

The spokesperson argued that the Taiwan question has nothing to do with democracy. Instead, it bears on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. She, however, insists that efforts to cause a split were not going to see the light of day

“The “Taiwan independence” forces are using “democracy” to cover up their hidden agenda of dividing the country. Their attempt is doomed to failure,” she said

Mao stressed that the return of Taiwan to China was an important part of the international order established after the Second World War, as stipulated in the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. Resolution 2758 adopted at the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly in 1971 made it clear that there is no “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” in the world.

She said upholding the one-China principle is safeguarding international order and any challenge to the one-China principle amounts to a challenge of the international order. She said this will be met with the joint opposition of the international community.

Mao also said the Taiwan election results can’t change cross-Strait relations. They can’t hold back China’s goal of reunification.

“Across the world, 182 countries have already established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. Nauru decided to stand with the overwhelming majority of the international community and restore diplomatic ties with China. This is the right choice in line with its long-term interests and will open up a brighter future for its development,” she told a press conference in Beijing

She described the Taiwan question as highly sensitive. She asked the United States to stop using Taiwan to interfere in China’s internal affairs. She said it was “sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and undermining China-US relations, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

At the same time, Mao insists that Taiwan does not have any ground, reason, or right to join the United Nations, or any other international organization whose membership is confined to sovereign states.

“On October 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted, with an overwhelming majority, Resolution 2758, which decides to recognize the representatives of the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of the Taiwan authorities from the place which they unlawfully occupy,” she said

The Spokesperson added, “Once and for all, UNGA Resolution 2758 resolved the issue of representing the whole of China politically, legally, and procedurally, including Taiwan, at the UN. It also made it clear that there can only be one seat representing China at the UN, and that is the People’s Republic of China,”

She said any issue regarding Taiwan’s participation in international organizations’ activities must follow the one-China principle.

She expressed confidence that more countries will choose to stand on the right side of history as far as the Taiwan question is concerned.